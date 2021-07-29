Entertainment One Names Jillian Share Co-President of Film Production

Entertainment One has tapped Jillian Share to become co-president of film production alongside Zev Forman.

Share most recently served as executive vp development and production for David Heyman’s British studio Heyday Films, and before that produced and supervised films at Legendary and Invisible Ink, the production company founded by Christopher and Heather McQuarrie.

Her hire will allow eOne’s to expand production of features based on toy maker and parent Hasbro’s IP as well as other original projects like All the Old Knives, starring Chris Pine and Thandie Newton; the live filmed production of the Broadway musical Come From Away for Apple; and an untitled musical film to be directed by Spike Lee.

Share and Forman will report to Nick Meyer, eOne’s president of film. Hasbro has used eOne to develop non-core IP separate from the toy maker’s long-term deal with Paramount to jointly finance projects that the Hollywood studio distributes worldwide.

“Jillian’s extensive production experience and strong relationships within the creative community are a great addition to our group’s leadership. As we continue to develop Hasbro’s iconic IP into features, we are also focused on complementary projects for our slate that tell unique stories from both emerging and established filmmakers,” Meyer said in a statement.

eOne’s upcoming film slate also includes Hasbro/eOne and Paramount’s untitled film adaptation of Dungeons & Dragons, currently in production, and the next installment of the Transformers franchise, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback.