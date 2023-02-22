‘Out’ and ‘The Advocate’ Publisher Equalpride Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Equalpride, the LGBTQ-owned and operated publisher behind Out and The Advocate magazines, has signed with CAA.

The entertainment and sports agency will lead the Los Angeles-based media publisher and its family of brands, which also includes Pride.com, Out Traveler, Plus and the new Advocate Channel, in identifying and creating opportunities in a variety of areas. Among them are creative strategy and brand partnerships.

“We know our clients and future advertisers share our mission for equality and diversity and want new and big ideas to reach underserved minority audiences,” said CEO, principal owner and board member of Equalpride Mark Berryhill in a statement. “With CAA being the best, largest and in our view, most visionary and committed representative, we are thrilled to begin our work together to drive more opportunities across the advertisement and entertainment landscapes.”

Equalpride and its award-winning publications are dedicated to covering LGBTQ+ news, lifestyle and entertainment through its community of storytellers, innovators and influencers. In June 2022, Pride Media was acquired by Equal Entertainment and rebranded as Equalpride. It returned the country’s largest LGBTQ-owned media, digital, TV and entertainment company to LGBTQ majority ownership, after a rocky several years following the takeover of Pride Media in 2017 by L.A. investment firm Orevea.

Berryhill serves as CEO with his life and business partner, Michael Kelley, serving as chairman and president of global growth and development. “We’ve now got not just amazing American history, but LGBTQ history and 55 years of media outlets tracking the rise of equality from Stonewall to today. You can imagine the rich stories we have,” Kelley told The Hollywood Reporter at the time.

The acquisition expanded the publisher and brands’ ventures and in some cases audiences from the general LGBTQ community to the larger audience of women and people of color. Equalpride now specializes in branded content, experiential and live events and licensing, alongside original digital and print content.