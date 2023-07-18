U.K. Actors Union Equity to Hold Rallies in Solidarity with SAG-AFTRA Strike

Equity, the actors union in the U.K., has announced that it will hold two rallies on Friday in support of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

“Our sister union is on the strike in the United States, fighting for a fair contract, and facing the same issues we face here in the U.K.,” it tweeted on Tuesday. “Join us at 12pm Friday 21 July to demonstrate our solidarity, and show the bosses that unions are ready to win this fight!”

Equity will hold two simultaneous rallies, one in London’s cinema hub of Leicester Square and the other in Manchester’s Media City U.K., where the BBC has a major base.

“In their fight we stand in unwavering solidarity, and we will not allow the U.K. to become a back door to break or undermine the strike,” Equity wrote on the website detailing the plans for the rallies.

The union represents nearly 50,000 members in the U.K. and was among the first organisations to offer its solidarity with SAG-AFTRA after the historic strike was called July 13. It also issued detailed advice to its members working in the U.K., explaining how the restrictive strike laws laws in the U.K. meant that those working under Equity contracts should keep working.

Although Equity can arrange rallies in solidarity with the SAG-AFTRA strike, as per U.K. legislation it is illegal for it call for a sympathy strike.