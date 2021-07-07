AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron Woos Shareholders With ‘Escape Room 2’ Early Screening

AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron keeps courting the circuit’s retail shareholders, this time with an early screening of a major studio film.

The largest cinema chain in the United States (and globally) is offering investors a chance to see an exclusive advance screening of Sony’s Escape Room: Tournament of Champions on July 7.

The offering is for a single evening showtime at select cinemas across the U.S. As of late Tuesday afternoon, it ranked as AMC’s top-selling title heading into Wednesday. Escape Room 2 opens officially on July 16.

The special screening is part of AMC’s “Investor Connect” program.

In recent weeks, the circuit has seen its share price dramatically rise and fall due to casual retail traders encouraged by the online WallStreetBets group on Reddit to buy up AMC’s stock.

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions is a sequel to 2019’s Escape Room, which grossed $155 million worldwide. Taylor Russell and Logan Miller reprise their roles from the first film, alongside new cast members Indya Moore, Holland Roden, Thomas Cocquerel and Carlito Olivero.

Tickets for this advance screening went on sale July 1 via tailored messaging with members of AMC Investor Connect. (The program launched in early June with a free popcorn offer to those who signed up as stockholders.)

Earlier on Tuesday, parent company AMC Entertainment said it was scrapping its proposed 25 million share offering that was to be the subject of a proxy vote later this summer.

AMC, and Aron, remain intent on closing a pact to take over the leases of movie theaters at two popular outdoor shopping malls in the Los Angeles area, The Grove near West Hollywood and The Americana at Brand in Glendale. The deal is expected to be imminent.