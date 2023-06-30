ESPN’s Suzy Kolber, Other Hosts React to “Heartbreaking” Layoffs

ESPN personalities including Suzy Kolber, Ashley Brewer and Jordan Cornette were among those taking to social media Friday to reflect on being part of the Disney-backed channel’s layoffs announced earlier in the day.

The Hollywood Reporter previously reported that roughly 20 people were informed Friday that they were let go, with a source saying that the talent cuts were related to financial concerns specific to ESPN and did not stem from larger budget issues for Disney. ESPN veterans Jeff Van Gundy, Max Kellerman, Keyshawn Johnson and Jalen Rose were among the cuts, according to a source.

Also exiting was Kolber, who had been with the network since the 1990s and was known for her NFL coverage and having served as an anchor on flagship news program SportsCenter.

“Today I join the many hard-working colleagues who have been laid off,” Kolber tweeted, sharing a photo of herself covering the most recent NFL draft in April. “Heartbreaking-but 27 years at ESPN was a good run. So grateful for a 38 yr career! Longevity for a woman in this business is something I’m especially proud of. Next step- a project that gives back.”

Cornette is known for appearances on the ESPN-owned ACC Network, including having previously hosted football-focused The Huddle. “Enjoyed my 6 years at ESPN,” he tweeted. “On to the next opportunity.”

Brewer, who joined ESPN in 2020 and has worked as a SportCenter anchor and SportsNation host, noted that her departure comes one week before she is set to get married. “I am so grateful for my time at ESPN and the opportunity to host Sportscenter,” she posted. “I learned and grew so much as a broadcaster and person. I will really miss all of the wonderful friends I made along the way. I know God has a plan for my life and I look forward to what’s next.”

Joon Lee worked as a Major League Baseball staff writer for ESPN and had appeared on such programs as Around the Horn before Friday’s cuts. “My time at ESPN is over,” he wrote. “Incredibly grateful for all the opportunities I received over the last four-plus years. I got to live out my literal childhood dream job, worked with some of the most talented people and made so many friends. Really excited to see whatever comes next.”

In a statement released in response to the layoffs, ESPN said that these “difficult decisions, based more on overall efficiency than merit, will help us meet our financial targets and ensure future growth.” The message also noted that the channel would be focused on “managing costs” when negotiating individual contract renewals in the coming months.

