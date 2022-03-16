Ex-Netflix Exec Juan Mayne to Lead Corazon Films Production Venture (Exclusive)

After recently signing a multiyear programming deal with the U.S. Spanish-language streamer Pantaya, Corazon Films has hired industry veteran Juan Mayne to spearhead an ambitious move to ramp up production for SVOD platforms and theatrical.

With Mayne at the helm, the Mexico City-based producer aims to churn out about a dozen feature films and seven series a year by 2024, which would make it one of the busiest production houses in Mexico. “I am beyond excited to be joining Corazon Films because it presents the unique opportunity to work at a company that has a robust plan to solidify itself as one of the leading producers of Spanish-language content,” Mayne said.

Mayne will report to Corazon CEO Eckehardt von Damm and Sandro Halphen, who has been upped to head of strategy and financing. Rounding out the Corazon team is director of production Roberto Fiesco, an award-winning producer-director, and Javier Colinas, who is overseeing content development.

Corazon has made a name for itself as one of Mexico’s leading independent producers and distributors. It co-produced the popular comedy series El Juego de las Llaves for Pantaya and Amazon Prime Studios and it has released highly successful Lionsgate film franchises such as John Wick and The Twilight Saga.

And now, as the company finds itself significantly boosting production of Spanish-language streaming content for the U.S. and Latin American markets, it’s also betting big on theatrical as leading Mexican cinema chains return to operating at full capacity.

“We are now aggressively returning to our roots, which is theatrical distribution,” von Damm said. “So not only will our content be relevant on streaming platforms but it will also be available for all those who still love to watch movies in theaters.”

Corazon’s latest production Cuarentones (40-Somethings), a Cancun-set rom-com featuring the Venezuelan telenovela star Gaby Espino and famed Mexican comedian Adal Ramones, opened strongly last weekend at the box office.

Up next for Corazon are the March 25 Pantaya and Amazon releases of Mi Tio, a Spanish-language version of the BBC comedy Uncle and featuring Jose Eduardo Derbez, son of Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez (CODA). And in April, production begins on a remake of the Dutch comedy Killer Babes.