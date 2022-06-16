Former Dick Clark Productions CEO Mike Mahan Tapped to Lead Fanatics Collectibles

Fanatics, the sports merchandise and collectibles giant, has hired former Dick Clark Productions CEO Mike Mahan to serve as CEO of Fanatics Collectibles, a new business unit that will include Topps (which Fanatics recently acquired from Michael Eisner), Candy Digital, which is in the digital collectibles and NFT space, and zerocool, Fanatics’ entertainment and pop culture collectibles brand.

Mahan will report to Fanatics founder and CEO Michael Rubin.

Fanatics says that Mahan will help lean the company further into content, writing in his hiring announcement that the move makes sense with the “broader collectibles market becoming a content engine driven by exceptional products.”

Specifically, the company cites social marketing and influencer content as a source of interest, as the company looks to grow the global collector audience.

Mahan, a former investment banker, joined DCP as is president in 2013. In 2020 he shifted to an advisory role as vice chair at the production company, which is behind the Billboard Music Awards and New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, among other programming.

“I could not think of a more perfect next step in my career than to lead the incredibly talented teams within Fanatics Collectibles, where I’ll have the opportunity to combine my entrepreneurial passions that lie within sports, marketing, and content creation, with my love for trading cards and collectibles at large,” said Mahan in a statement. “The worlds of trading cards and digital collectibles have been forever reshaped over the past several years, and these new assets and the connections they create have the ability to bring fans and collectors closer than ever before to the players, teams and entertainers they love.”