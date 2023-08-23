‘The Fantasy Footballers Dynasty Show’ to Join iHeartMedia’s NFL Podcast Network (Exclusive)

The NFL and iHeartMedia have signed an exclusive, multiyear deal to bring The Fantasy Footballers Dynasty Show to the NFL Podcast Network.

The recently launched podcast, which is a spinoff of the top-charting podcast The Fantasy Footballers Show hosted by Andy Holloway, Jason Moore and Mike Wright, will feature one of the hosts speaking with Kyle Borgognoni, editor in chief of The Fantasy Footballers Show, and injury expert Matthew Betz on a weekly basis and going in depth on dynasty fantasy football leagues, in which managers retain most of their players from year to year.

Topics of discussion include NFL rookie scouting, NFL draft coverage, Dynasty draft advice, player breakdowns and more. New episodes are set to be released every Wednesday.

“The Fantasy Footballers Dynasty Show is an incredibly high-quality and entertaining podcast from the best in the business,” said Will Pearson, president of iHeartPodcasts. “We look forward to bringing the show to even more fantasy football fans across the country and are excited to welcome it to the NFL Podcast Network.”

The NFL Podcast Network, which is a partnership between the sports league and the podcast and radio distributor, features numerous football podcasts, including Around the NFL, Good Morning Football, Move the Sticks and The Season with Peter Schrager. All shows are distributed by iHeartMedia.

The Fantasy Footballers Dynasty Show podcast will be available on the iHeartRadio App and all other podcast platforms.

“We’re honored and excited to be partnering with the NFL and iHeart Media on our Dynasty show,” said Moore, host of The Fantasy Footballers. “Together with these outstanding partners, we look forward to providing fans with even more entertaining and useful content that makes fantasy football so much fun.

The Fantasy Footballers show is represented by Amplify Management and WME.