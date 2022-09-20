Fernando Szew Named New Head of Fox Entertainment Global

Fernando Szew has been named the head of Fox Entertainment Global, the newly formed division that oversees all international distribution and production partnerships at Fox Entertainment.

Szew is best known as the founder and CEO of TV movies juggernaut MarVista, which Fox Entertainment acquired last December in a deal said to be valued at more than $100 million.

At Fox Entertainment Global, Szew will oversee international sales and distribution of Fox Entertainment shows across all platforms. He’ll report to Stefan Reinhardt, president of production strategy and operations at Fox Entertainment.

“This newly formed distribution arm is uniquely positioned to develop customized international partnership opportunities, particularly apropos as so many competing programmers focus solely on vertical integration,” said Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier, noting that FOX Entertainment Global would be a strategical complement to Fox Entertainment’s long-term strategy “of building a disciplined in-house infrastructure that supports its growing portfolio of owned content.”

Fox Entertainment Global will have its official unveiling at the international television conference Mipcom in Cannes next month. Among the shows Szew will be pitching to global buyers are Fox Entertainment’s new animated series Krapopolis from Rick and Morty writer Dan Harmon and Grimsburg, starring Jon Hamm, and the single-camera, mid-season comedy Animal Control. Both Krapopolis and Grimsburg are produced by Fox Entertainment’s animation studio Bento Box Entertainment, with Animal Control coming from scripted production unit Fox Entertainment Studios.

Fox Entertainment also houses unscripted division Fox Alternative Entertainment, producers of The Masked Singer, I Can See Your Voice, and Domino Masters; and Studio Ramsay Global, a joint venture with celebrity TV Gordon Ramsay. Fox also owns ad-backed streaming service Tubi and entertainment platform TMZ.