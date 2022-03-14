Stacey Abrams, Iman to Receive Honors at Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala (Exclusive)

Fifteen Percent Pledge, the nonprofit launched in June 2020 to help address the racial wealth gap in the country, has unveiled the honorees for its inaugural benefit gala, which will take place April 2 at the New York Public Library.

Stacey Abrams, who is currently running for governor in Georgia, will receive the Inspiration Award for her political, cultural and legal work, particularly in voting rights. Meanwhile, supermodel and philanthropist Iman will be recognized as Industry Pioneer.

The gala will be hosted by Nicole Ari Parker, who most recently starred in HBO Max’s Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That.

The Fifteen Percent Pledge encourages companies to commit 15 percent of their purchasing power to Black-owned businesses and also works to support Black employees in the workforce. So far, 28 corporations – including Sephora, Vogue, Banana Republic and Next Model Management – have come aboard as partners of the organization, which has generated almost $10 billion in revenue for Black business owners.

“Almost two years ago, I began the Fifteen Percent Pledge by taking to Instagram and asking for the world’s largest corporations to properly represent our diverse population,” founder Aurora James and creative director Brother Vellies said in a joint statement. “I am invigorated by the unbelievable support we have received since that moment. It is incredibly exciting to take the next step on this journey with the Fifteen Percent Pledge’s first-ever gala.”

Added executive director LaToya Williams-Belfort in a statement, “This inaugural event marks the culmination of our launching chapter and the start of a whole new era for the Fifteen Percent Pledge. We are so excited to celebrate our progress to date and to shine a light on our partners and honorees, but also to elevate the incredible Black business owners in our network and the work that still lies ahead.”