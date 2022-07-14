Film Academy Museum Recognizes Workers Union

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has voluntarily recognized Academy Museum Workers United (AMWU), with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Council 36, as the bargaining representative and union for almost 160 museum employees.

After months of organizing, Academy Museum workers went public with AMWU in late May 2022, and AMWU filed for an election with the National Labor Relations Board in June.

Jacqueline Stewart, incoming Academy Museum director and president, said, “The Academy Museum respectfully recognizes Academy Museum Workers United and the efforts of members of our staff in organizing. We deeply appreciate the history and importance of unions, acknowledging that much of the museum’s content represents an industry built upon unions and guilds. We look forward to discussions with AMWU’s to-be-formed bargaining team to reach an agreement that serves the represented employees and advances the museum’s core mission.”

“We are thrilled to have come to an agreement with the Academy Museum over recognition of our union, and to have 69% union support from our coworkers,” Viviana Santillan, visitor experience associate at the museum, said in a statement. “Now we can move forward in building a working relationship with museum leadership and focus on having a voice over our working conditions and the creative professions to make this institution the best in our community and the world. We are thankful for the support from our union family at the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, California IATSE Council, and Writers Guild of America – West. When workers stick together, we empower each other to create the workplace we deserve.”

The museum bargaining unit includes employees across 17 departments and 40 job titles, including roles in visitor experience, curatorial, education, and theater operations.

Next, Academy Museum Workers United will form a bargaining team that will negotiate a contract with management at the Academy Museum.