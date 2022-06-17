Film Forum Workers Vote to Unionize in NLRB Election

Workers at the iconic New York movie theater Film Forum have voted unanimously to unionize with a United Auto Workers Local.

In a National Labor Relations ballot count that took place on Friday morning, 27 workers supported unionizing with New York-based UAW Local 2110. The worker group involved in the vote included full and part-time staffers who work in the theater, in programming, publicity, facilities and administration. Three employees’ eligibility for the union election was questioned, and their ballots will be considered at another point.

In a statement, Film Forum managing director Chad Bolton said that management had stated they would voluntarily recognize the union prior to the election. (No voluntary recognition agreement between the parties was signed.) “We are looking forward to sitting down with our employees to discuss our first contract with UAW Local 2110,” Bolton added.

According to the union, employees hope unionizing will improve compensation, change organizational development practices and standardize work conditions for workers across departments. The union adds that workers’ experience throughout the pandemic with furloughs and health and safety concerns helped spur their unionization attempt.

“Working through the ever-changing conditions of a pandemic is not an easy feat. Throughout many industries, workers in hourly or part-time roles, like theater staff, experienced disproportionate job loss,” Film Forum theater manager Claudia Francois said in a statement. “And when doors reopened, theater staff excitedly welcomed the public back to the movies, despite fluctuating COVID surges and variants. Representation from a union ensures safety, security, and equity in the workplace during these uncertain times.”

Added premieres programming associate Stephanie Gross, “All along, it’s been clear that Film Forum is a special place because of its workers.” She said, “There’s passion and commitment at every level. That’s why we’ve unionized, and I look forward to seeing Film Forum become a more equitable and sustainable workplace for everyone.”

While few movie theaters are unionized in any significant way, recent efforts to organize an Alamo Drafthouse theater, Anthology Film Archives and Film at Lincoln Center have brought some momentum into the space. UAW Local 2110 — which represents staffers at museums, universities and publishers, among other workplaces — has been one of the key New York players in the push to organize more workers at cultural institutions at large.

If management does not raise any objections in the coming week, the union will be certified and can then proceed to begin contract negotiations on behalf of the workers.

June 17, 10:02 a.m. Updated with Film Forum’s comment.