Filmmaker Glenn Kaino Signs With UTA

Visual artist and filmmaker Glenn Kaino has signed with UTA.

Kaino, an influential figure in the world of fine art, was a collaborative creator and producer of Derek DelGuadio’s In & Of Itself movie for Hulu. Directed by Frank Oz, the film captured the illusionist’s one-man magic stage show that ran off-Broadway.

Kaino’s work currently includes his solo exhibition, Glenn Kaino: In the Light of Shadow, at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art. A longtime creative partner of DelGaudio, Kaino’s In & Of Itself film mixed art, magic and storytelling, was executive produced by Stephen Colbert and debuted at the 2020 SXSW Festival.

Kaino’s documentary With Drawn Arms, which he co-directed, went into wide release on demand last week as it recalls Olympian Tommie Smith and his iconic head down, fist in the air silent protest from atop the medal stand at the 1968 Summer Olympics, a gesture that helped define the civil rights movement.

“Glenn’s contribution to the success of In & Of Itself and his outstanding directorial work on With Drawn Arms highlight his talents as a masterful storyteller,” UTA partner Andrew Cannava, who leads Kaino’s representation team, said in a statement.

Alongside actor and activist Jesse Williams, Kaino is a co-founder of Visibility, which creates mobile apps, shows and films on technology and media platforms for communities of color. Earlier, Kaino served as a creative director for the Oprah Winfrey Network and Napster 2.0.

He is also represented by the Pace Gallery.