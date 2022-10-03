Filmmaker Mohit Ramchandani Signs With Gersh, The Cartel (Exclusive)

The Gersh Agency and The Cartel have signed writer-director Mohit “Mo” Ramchandani, who recently directed the indie feature Bonded.

Born in Mumbai, India and raised in London, Ramchandani initially worked as a film producer on projects that starred Paul Rudd, Anne Hathaway, Jamie Dornan, Luke Wilson and Tim Roth, among others.

He also directed the short film Devil’s Creek before helming Bonded, which stars Alfredo Castro, Paulina Gaitan, Francisco Denis and Diego Calva (Babylon).

The film follows a young Mexican teenager who is enslaved, beaten and forced to work in the squalor of a sweatshop with other illegal immigrants after being brought to the U.S. as part of a premier soccer camp. Bonded is based on true events that took place in and around Los Angeles sweatshops.

The film has a score by Oscar-nominated composer Lisa Gerrard and cinematography by Alejandro Chávez (Roma). The executive producer credits are shared by Yalitza Aparicio and Mexican director Luis Mandoki, with Jon Graham, Matt Diezel and Adina Eady having produced the film.

Due to its subject matter, the U.S. Department of State has given a good review to Bonded, as Mark J. Biedlingmaier, bureau chief of staff in a statement said: “Mo Ramchandani has done a masterful job. It is one of the most emotionally engaging films I have ever seen. I’m excited to share this film with my colleagues in Washington at the State Department and The White House, given this topic touches every single American today.”