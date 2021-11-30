Focus Features Names Stephanie Phillips Exec VP Publicity

Focus Features has named Stephanie Phllips as executive vp of publicity at the specialty Hollywood studio.

Phillips, who most recently served as senior vp of global publicity for Warner Bros. Pictures, replaces Dani Weinstein, who will be exiting the studio. Overseeing all publicity for Focus Features’ expanding theatrical slate, including award season campaigns, Phillips will be based in Los Angeles and report to Jason Cassidy, vice chairman of Focus Features.

While at Warner Bros., Phillips spearheaded a variety of publicity campaigns, including for Godzilla vs. Kong, IT and IT: Chapter Two, the Hangover trilogy, and the female-led Oceans 8. Before Warner Bros., Phillips held roles at Sony Pictures and Mandate/Ghost House Pictures where she contributed to the marketing strategy of such films as Juno, Stranger than Fiction and Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist.

She will partner with Universal Pictures’ global publicity team on Focus’ international campaigns on titles distributed via Universal Pictures International.

“With the breadth of content available at audiences’ fingertips, it’s increasingly important that our publicity campaigns continue to innovate and adapt to reach the broadest audience possible. Stephanie’s track record of success with auteur driven original films and globally branded IP, paired with her impeccable filmmaker and talent relationships, make her the ideal partner to lead our publicity team into the future,” said Cassidy in a statement.

Longtime Weinstein Co. executive Dani Weinstein joined Focus Features as executive vp publicity in 2017.

“Kujo and I are incredibly grateful for Dani’s dedication to Focus and helping to deliver such impactful campaigns. We wish her all the best in her next chapter,” added Cassidy.