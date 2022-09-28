‘For Diego’ Director Miguel Flatow Signs With Rain (Exclusive)

Mexican writer-director Miguel Flatow has signed with Rain for management in all areas.

Flatow’s debut feature, Va Por Diego (For Diego), which he wrote, directed, produced and edited, premiered at the 2021 Morelia Film Festival. The indie portrays a soccer team entering a tournament for prize money to pay for surgeries to keep Diego, the victim of a hit and run accident, alive.

For Diego was shot on an iPhone for $70,000 with a cast of mostly amateur actors in Mexico in 2021. The feature has picked up a number of awards, including the 2022 Grand Winner for best mobile film feature at the Cannes Film Festival.

Director Adam McKay, who also produced and wrote the Oscar-nominated Dick Cheney biopic Vice, has mentored Flatow and introduced his debut feature at the 2022 Dublin Film Festival. Feel Content acquired For Diego for worldwide sales ahead of a screening in Los Angeles at the Hola Mexico Film Festival on Oct. 3.



Flatow came to filmmaking through writing. Born and raised in Mexico, Flatow at 17 years of age received a full academic scholarship to attend Kenyon College, where he double majored in film directing and literature. After completing a creative writing program at New York University, Flatow started directing short films in Los Angeles and then returned to Mexico to helm For Diego.