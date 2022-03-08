Former MGM President Jonathan Glickman Launches Panoramic Media Banner

Former MGM Motion Group president Jonathan Glickman has launched his own production banner, Panoramic Media.

The new venture has key Hollywood backing, including financial investment from Gary Barber of Spyglass Media Group — with whom he joined at MGM in 2001 before leaving the studio in early 2020 — Eagle Pictures, Lantern Entertainment, Pinky Promise and United Talent Agency.

The new capital will fund original content creation at Panoramic Media across film, TV, podcast and other digital platforms. The production banner will also grow Glickman’s existing slate of projects set up at Netflix, Amazon, MGM, Warner Media, Paramount, and THR co-owner MRC, as well as a joint podcast venture with iHeartMedia.

“Panoramic is the word I kept returning to when thinking about a broad, forward thinking view of the changing media business. Taking from my experience on the producing, financing and executive sides of the business, we’ve created a strong, nimble structure that allows established and emerging talent to control the creative and financial destiny of IP and original stories,” Glickman said in a statement on Tuesday.

“I’m grateful to have this powerhouse group of investors and strategic partners providing the ideal atmosphere to develop, package, produce and finance impactful, clutter-busting entertainment for the global audience,” he added about his initial financial backers.

Glickman is currently in production on Creed III, directed by and starring Michael B. Jordan; the Netflix series Wednesday, directed by Tim Burton and starring Jenna Ortega; California King with Travis Bennett and Jimmy Tatro; as well as pre-production on director Janet Mock’s Scandalous!, which stars Jeremy Pope and is produced by MRC.

His first hires at Panoramic Media include Jose Gutierrez boarding as COO and CFO, responsible for overseeing the venture’s operations, finance, business priorities and strategic initiatives. Gutierrez was most recently executive vp of MGM, and before that executive vp and CFO of Spyglass Entertainment.

“This new alliance with Panoramic is more than just a reunion with Jonathan. The hallmark of our numerous successes together over the past 25 years as producers and studio executives has been a combination of innovative, yet disciplined financing; astute creativity and deep talent relationships. This investment will enable Panoramic to independently develop, finance, and package stories from a plethora of artists and filmmakers,” Gary Barber, chairman and CEO of Spyglass Media Group, said in his own statement about the launch of Panoramic Media.