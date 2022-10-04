Former Netflix Exec Lee Schroder Joins CAA Motion Picture Marketing

Veteran film marketer Lee Schroder has joined CAA as an executive in the entertainment and sports agency’s Motion Picture Marketing department.

Schroder comes to CAA from Netflix, where she worked on campaigns for films like The Fear Street Trilogy, The Adam Project, Red Notice and the upcoming fantasy epic The School for Good and Evil. Schroder’s credits include release and awards campaigns for Marriage Story, Mank and Over The Moon.

Based in CAA’s Los Angeles office, Schroder will advise clients on a film’s marketing and distribution strategy for theatrical and streaming releases. Her appointment comes as CAA and other Hollywood agencies bet that, as entertainment giants invest in their online video platforms and strike a balance between subscriptions, advertising, theatrical releases and other business models, the demand for market analysis and insights will see rising demand.

Led by Megan Crawford, CAA’s Motion Picture Marketing department also works with the agency’s Media Finance group, helping clients whose films are financed independently. That includes guiding filmmakers on marketing strategies, from festivals and release options, to awards season campaigns. The CAA division also hosts a tastemaker screening series as an awards circuit stop.

Schroder started her career as a field publicist in Atlanta at Allied Global Marketing, with a focus on Disney’s film slate and locally-filmed Marvel productions. Early on, Schroder also served as an assistant at CAA.