Formula 1 Revs Up Inaugural ‘Accelerate’ Summit Tied to Miami Grand Prix (Exclusive)

Formula One cars compete during Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome on May 08, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Formula 1 is no stranger to live events, producing dozens of races around the world every year.

But this year, tied to its Miami Grand Prix, the Liberty Media-owned racing competition is trying out a new idea: A live sports, entertainment and business summit.

Called F1 Accelerate, the summit is a collaboration with Custom Events from WSJ, the commercial unit of Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal, and will be held at the Rubell Museum in Miami, Florida on May 4, the day before the Miami GP begins.

The world of entertainment will be well-represented at the invitation-only summit, with Top Gun: Maverick filmmakers Jerry Bruckheimer and Joseph Kosinski set to discuss their upcoming F1 movie starring Brad Pitt, which will begin production this summer and be distributed by Apple.

In addition, Hello Sunshine CEO Sarah Harden and Managing Director of F1 Academy Susie Wolff will discuss the importance of female storytelling; F1 star Lewis Hamilton will discuss using his platform to drive change; and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei will discuss the future of the sport, with other entertainment world participants expected.

“Formula 1 is a sport built on innovation, so to use the platform of the Miami Grand Prix to convene such an array of talent from across sport, entertainment, and business to discuss how we can all continue to accelerate positive change across our industries and beyond, is hugely exciting,” says Brandon Snow, Managing Director of Commercial, Formula 1. “We hope that this is the first of many Accelerate Summits and look forward to welcoming everyone to Miami next month.”

Custom Events from WSJ produces live events in collaboration with corporate partners (the WSJ newsroom is not involved), leveraging the company’s experience in producing engaging summits like WSJ Tech Live to bring engaging conversations to live experiences.

“We are delighted to be working with Formula 1 on this exciting and innovative event,” said Almar Latour, CEO of Dow Jones and publisher of the Journal. “This is a testament to the power of Dow Jones’s brands to create space for decision-makers in business, sports and entertainment to address some of the world’s most important issues.”

The Accelerate Summit also comes as F1 is in the midst of a larger push in the U.S. While the sport has long been popular around the world, Liberty Media has made it a priority to expand its presence in North America.

That has meant expanding the number of races to supplement the U.S. Grand Prix (which has mostly been held at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas over the last decade) to include the Miami Grand Prix (which debuted last year) and the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix, which will debut in November.

The F1 Accelerate Summit further expands the sport’s push in the U.S. by bringing together leaders from the world of entertainment, spot, and business, and make its event a must attend.