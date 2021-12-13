Fox Acquires TV Movie Producer MarVista Entertainment

Fox Entertainment has acquired MarVista Entertainment, a leading independent producer of TV movies, in part to bolster original programming for its Tubi streaming service.

Founded in 2003, MarVista has produced and distributed hundreds of TV movies, including a host of holiday films. Under the deal, the company led by CEO and founding partner Fernando Szew will focus on developing and producing titles for Fox’s digital platforms, including Tubi (for which it produced the movie A Chance for Christmas earlier this year).

“Fernando and his team have built a globally respected studio with a track record of prolific creative output, a vast library of owned titles and an efficient approach to production that’s admired industry-wide,” said Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier. “With these key strategic advantages, acquiring and investing in MarVista aligns perfectly with Fox Entertainment’s long-term vision for streaming and diversifying our in-house capabilities and infrastructure, as we expand our portfolio. Across the board, MarVista boasts a wonderfully talented team, which we happily welcome to our fast-growing organization.”

Szew will continue to run MarVista, reporting to Stefan Reinhardt, president production strategy and operations at Fox Entertainment. MarVista produces up to 80 made-for-TV films per year and is known for its efficient producing process.

“I am very excited by the opportunity to further scale MarVista with the leadership, resources and entrepreneurial spirit of Fox Entertainment,” said Szew. “As the content distribution landscape has evolved and become more ubiquitous and sophisticated, we are proud of the uniqueness of MarVista’s innovative practices and offerings and expect to propel our growth as part of Fox Entertainment. As always, we will continue to create meaningful opportunities for filmmakers and talent, and maintain our leading position as go-to partners for the growing and diverse networks and platforms on a global basis. This is an incredible new chapter for MarVista and our passionate team.”

Added Reinhardt, “Amplifying our in-house expertise with MarVista’s vast production know-how and bandwidth will create significant long-term value across Fox Entertainment, especially as we continue to build a library of high-quality, original content and enhance our ability to support even more third-party productions.”