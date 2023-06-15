×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Fox Corp. Unveils $1B Revolving Credit Agreement After $787M Defamation Case Settlement

The media giant said it will use the proceeds for “general corporate purposes,” but the new debt follows an end to the high-profile case brought against it by Dominion Voting Systems.

Lachlan Murdoch and Rupert Murdoch
Fox Corp moguls Lachlan Murdoch and Rupert Murdoch Adrian Edwards/GC Images

Fox Corp. has unveiled a $1 billion revolving credit agreement completed with a consortium of banks.

In a securities filing on Thursday, Fox said the new debt — a five-year unsecured revolver from a consortium of banks led by Citibank that could potentially go to $1.75 billion — will be used for “general corporate purposes.”

But the announcement of the new debt facility, completed on June 14, also follows Fox settling the high-profile defamation case brought against it by Dominion Voting Systems in April, which put an end to the suit. To pay for the lawsuit settlement, Fox was expected to reduce its own costs by using insurance and tax deductions for business expenses.

Related Stories

Writers Guild America East members Disney Upfront
TV

Fewer Stars, Fewer Shows, Fewer CEOs and More Picket Lines as Upfronts Wrap

Lachlan Murdoch
Business

Lachlan Murdoch on Fox News Dominion Settlement: "It Was the Right Decision"

Fox said it has yet to borrow any funds under the revolving credit agreement, which will run to June 14, 2028. And the media company in its latest financial results indicated it had $4.14 billion in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet as of March 2023.

In addition to Citibank, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are part of the lender consortium behind the revolver agreement.

In April, Fox also settled another defamation suit tied to the aftermath of the 2020 election, one filed by a Venezuelan businessman named Majed Khalil, who was the subject of a Dobbs segment that painted him as part of a conspiracy to steal the election for Joe Biden.

Fox, led by executive chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch, is also being sued by electronic voting firm Smartmatic USA Corp., which filed its own lawsuit over the fraud claims in February 2021.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad