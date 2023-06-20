Fox Corp. Names Mike Mulvihill President, Insights and Analytics

Fox Sports executive Mike Mulvihill has been named president of insights and analytics at Fox Corp.

In the role, Mulvihill will oversee the research, analytics and strategic planning teams at Fox Sports, Fox Entertainment and Tubi. He will continue to report to Mark Silverman, President & COO, Fox Sports, as well as now reporting into the leadership of Fox Entertainment and Tubi.

Mulvihill comes to the job after serving as executive vice president, head of strategy and analytics for Fox Sports. The executive has been in the role since 2016 and has helped Fox Sports maintain its existing rights deals with the NFL and MLB, as well as the rights deal that included the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and 2022, and the extension, adding the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He also oversees all of Fox’s horse racing content.

During his tenure at Fox, Mulvihill helped create Fox’s “Big Noon Saturday” and has been instrumental in helping schedule games on Fox Sports with partners such as the NFL, MLB and NASCAR. He joined Fox Sports in 1995 as a research analyst.

“Mike has been an unbelievable asset to the Fox Sports team, providing unmatched insightful analysis, and helping us grow our business to new heights,” Silverman said. “We are thrilled to see Mike expand his portfolio and bring his unique talents to our Fox Entertainment Group and Tubi.”

Tubi was recently reorganized under the Tubi Media Group at Fox, which includes the free, ad-supported streamer Tubi; Credible and Blockchain Creative Labs and the digital platforms and teams that support Fox’s sports, news and entertainment divisions.