Fox Corp. Legal and Policy Chief Viet Dinh to Exit

One of the top executives at Fox is exiting the company.

Viet Dinh, Fox Corp.’s chief legal and policy officer and the company’s general counsel, will shift to a special adviser role beginning Dec. 31.

Dinh, a veteran lawyer, had been a key part of the Murdoch-controlled company’s management team, with some in the company likening him to a shadow COO.

Of course, Fox Corp. also saw a major legal setback this year when it settled the defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems for $787 million. It is not clear whether Dinh’s departure is connected to the lawsuit. Fox is also facing another suit from another voting company, Smartmatic, which is expected to begin in 2025.

“We appreciate Viet’s many contributions and service to Fox as both a board member of 21st Century Fox and in his role over the last five years as a valued member of Fox’s leadership team,” said Lachlan Murdoch, executive chair and CEO of Fox, in a statement. “We are grateful that he will continue to serve Fox as Special Advisor where we will benefit from his counsel.”

According to a securities filing, Dinh will receive a $23 million severance payment, and will be paid $5 million for a two-year term as a special adviser.

According to a copy of the transition services agreement, Dinh “shall be available to provide assistance and advice to the Company Group related to all litigation ongoing as of the Commencement Date,” in his consulting role.

Dinh joined Fox in 2018, and helped lead the company as it sold off its entertainment assets to Disney the following year.