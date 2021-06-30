Former Fox News Correspondent Ed Henry Files Defamation Suit Against Channel

Former Fox News correspondent Ed Henry — who was fired from the channel last year over sexual misconduct claims — is suing his former employer and Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott for defamation, lobbing a number of explosive claims in the process.

Henry claims that Scott “publicly smeared” him “and ultimately defamed him as a sex criminal” through the process in which he was terminated, quoting another Fox executive as saying that Scott was looking for a job elsewhere in the Murdoch empire. Scott ultimately signed a multiyear contract with Fox earlier this year.

Henry also says that Scott helped cover up other cases of sexual misconduct, and that he was fired “in order to divert attention from Ms. Scott’s long history of covering up actual misconduct.”

Specifically, Henry cites a human resources investigation involving Jay Wallace, who is currently the president of Fox News. Henry claims that the investigation found that Wallace had a relationship with a subordinate and that the employee subsequently received a “plum assignment” elsewhere at the company.

In a footnote in the complaint, Henry says he intends to “bypass any nondisclosure agreements” that may have been signed by current or former Fox News employees (he names former Fox & Friends anchor Gretchen Carlson and former Fox News reporter Diana Falzone) by issuing subpoenas and forcing them to testify about their experiences at the company.

A Fox News spokesperson had not responded to a request for comment as of writing.

The full suit can be found here.