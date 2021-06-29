Fox News Fined $1M By New York City Human Rights Commission

Fox News Channel will pay a $1 million fine to the New York City Human Rights Commission as part of a settlement related to its previous handling of sexual harassment and retaliation claims. The fine is the largest in the Commission’s history, it said Tuesday.

“With this settlement, the Commission not only ordered the largest civil penalty in the Commission’s history, but has mandated dramatic and critical policy changes at Fox News Network,” said chair and commissioner of the NYC Commission on Human Rights Carmelyn P. Malalis in a statement.

Malalis added: “The Commission takes all allegations of sexual harassment, gender-based discrimination, and retaliation very seriously and our settlement today demonstrates that in New York City no one is above the law. Every New Yorker, whether in a newsroom or lunchroom, deserves to be treated with dignity and respect in their workplace.”

In addition, Fox will eliminate mandatory arbitration clauses that would otherwise keep harassment allegations out of public courtrooms, and will require workplace sexual harassment prevention training for all Fox News employees. In 2016 Fox News parted ways with its CEO Roger Ailes, after claims of harassment and retaliation were brought by former Fox & Friends anchor Gretchen Carlson. The next year, Fox fired its 8 p.m. host Bill O’Reilly also over harassment allegations.

“We are pleased to reach an amicable resolution of this legacy matter,” a Fox News spokesperson said in a statement, “Fox News Media has already been in full compliance across the board, but cooperated with the New York City Commission on Human Rights to continue enacting extensive preventive measures against all forms of discrimination and harassment.”

The Daily Beast first reported the settlement.