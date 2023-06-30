Fox News Settles Lawsuit From Former Tucker Carlson Producer For $12M

Fox News has settled another lawsuit, this one from Abby Grossberg, a former producer for Maria Bartiromo and Tucker Carlson.

Grossberg alleged that her time at Carlson’s show was marked by sexist, racist and anti-semitic comments. She also claimed that she was intimidated and misinformed as she prepared to be deposed in the defamation suit brought by Dominion Voting Systems.

Recordings made by Grossberg ended up becoming key evidence in the suit, which was ultimately settled for $787 million right before the trial was set to begin.

“While I stand by my publicly filed claims and allegations, in light of today’s settlement of $12 million, pursuant to which I have now withdrawn those claims, I am heartened that Fox News has taken me and my legal claims seriously,” Grossberg said in a statement. “I am hopeful, based on our discussions with Fox News today, that this resolution represents a positive step by the Network regarding its treatment of women and minorities in the workplace.”

“We are pleased that we have been able to resolve this matter without further litigation,” a Fox News spokesperson told THR.

The settlement with Grossberg also follows the shock ouster of Carlson, who has since decamped for Twitter.

The Grossberg settlement is the third such deal that Fox has cut in recent months, following the Dominion suit and a defamation suit brought by a Venezuelan businessman.

However, the company still has more legal maneuvering ahead of it, as another voting company, Smartmatic, is suing in New York and seeking a larger sum than Dominion. That case is unlikely to start until 2025.

The Grossberg dispute is over, though the journalist says that she “will continue to speak out on issues and causes that I believe in, including journalism, equality, dignity, and respect in the workplace.”

“It has been the honor of my career to serve as Abby’s attorney over the past year – a more courageous and honest person, skilled and devoted journalist, and fierce advocate for justice I have never met,” adds Grossberg’s lawyer Gerry Filippatos. “I am certain that we will hear much from Abby in the future once she has taken some much-needed personal time to process the momentous events in her life over the past few years.”