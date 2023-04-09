Fox Settles Defamation Case Brought by Venezuelan Businessman

Fox News and parent company Fox Corp. have settled a defamation suit brought by a Venezuelan businessman who alleged that a segment falsely vilified him of being involved in a scheme to rig the 2020 presidential election.

“This matter has been resolved amicably by both sides. We have no further comment,” a Fox News spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter when asked for comment.

“The parties are pleased to jointly inform the Court that they have reached a confidential

agreement to resolve this matter,” attorneys wrote to the judge in the case Saturday. “The parties anticipate filing a joint stipulation of dismissal with prejudice early next week.”

As it happens, Fox News has been in the headlines in recent months over a pair of defamation cases tied to the weeks after the 2020 election. One is from an voting systems company called Smartmatic, but it is the case from Dominion that has garnered most of the press, with internal text messages and emails shining a light on the inner working of Fox during the tumultuous few weeks after former President Donald Trump lost the election.

The case that Fox settled may bear some superficial similarities, but it was really driven by a segment (snd subsequent promotion of the segment on social media)on a show hosted by former Fox host Lou Dobbs.

Dobbs interviewed former Trump attorney Sidney Powell, who claimed that the businessman, Majed Khalil, worked with Dominion and Smartmatic to rig the 2020 election for Joe Biden. Khalil subsequently sued Fox, Dobbs and Powell, with a judge allowing the case to continue last year after Fox asked to have it tossed.

While the billion-dollar Dominion and Smartmatic cases are higher-profile and have higher stakes (with potentially billions of dollars at stake), the settlement with Khalil suggests that Fox is willing to sit down and discuss the cases involving its coverage of the 2020 election and its aftermath.