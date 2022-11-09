Fremantle Acquires Majority Stake in Documentary Producer 72 Films

Fremantle has acquired a majority stake in David Glover and Mark Raphael’s 72 Films, the TV production company behind sports documentary series All or Nothing: Arsenal and the Emmy-winning historical documentary 9/11: One Day in America.

Fremantle, part of media giant Bertelsmann’s RTL Group, didn’t disclose financial details.

“The acquisition of 72 Films further underlines Fremantle’s strategic plan to invest in and help develop premium production companies with the world’s most exceptional creative talent,” the firm said. “72 Films and Fremantle share a passion for iconic, imaginative storytelling and under the deal, Fremantle will provide its global infrastructure, distribution and specialist support across the 27 territories in which it operates around the world. The deal further reaffirms Fremantle’s commitment and ambition to grow its global documentaries proposition, working with the very best filmmaking talent.”

The deal was spearheaded by Fremantle’s U.K. CEO Simon Andreae.

72 Films recent television productions also include BBC documentary series The Elon Musk Show, “which provides an intimate story uncovering how Musk became the world’s richest man” (distributed globally by Fremantle), and the two-part Netflix documentary Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story.

Said Glover and Raphael: “At this stage of 72’s development, there are great advantages and opportunities of joining forces with Fremantle. Their extensive international infrastructure and expertise will provide 72 Films with the platform to have our work seen across the world. We know and like their excellent team. And they offer us not only fantastic support but complete creative freedom so we can continue to work in the same way.”

Jennifer Mullin, group CEO of Fremantle, said: “Fremantle is proud to invest and work with the very best creative minds in the business. David and Mark, and their team at 72 Films are exceptional talents, all of whom take enormous pride in their storytelling and filmmaking, and we are thrilled to have them part of our family.”

The investment in 72 Films follows Fremantle’s various acquisitions over the past 12 months, which include U.K. production company Dancing Ledge (The Responder), scripted Italian production company Lux Vide (Devils, Leonardo), international development and production company Fabel (Bosch), Australian-American television production company Eureka Productions (Parental Guidance, Finding Magic Mike) and U.K. unscripted production company Label1 (Hospital, Five Guys a Week, Soldier), along with 12 production labels in Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark from Nordic Entertainment Group and Irish production company Element Pictures (Normal People, The Favourite).