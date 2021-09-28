Fremantle Promotes Andrea Scrosati to Added Role of Continental Europe CEO

Bertelsmann-owned RTL Group’s production powerhouse Fremantle has promoted Andrea Scrosati, expanding his current role of group COO with the additional title of CEO Continental Europe. He reports to Fremantle group CEO Jennifer Mullin.

“In his new role, Scrosati will now add responsibility for Fremantle’s businesses in Germany, The Netherlands, Belgium, The Nordics and Poland,” the company said. “These markets join Italy, France, Spain, Portugal and Israel, which already report to Scrosati.” He will also continue to oversee Fremantle’s M&A, strategy, marketing & communications, Global Drama business and the newly established Global Documentaries unit.

Prior to joining Fremantle in Sept. 2018, Scrosati was executive vp of programming for Sky Italia, where he oversaw all non-sports programming and original production output, including such hits as Gomorrah and The Young Pope.

“We have an exciting and ambitious growth plan in place to capitalize on the enormous global appetite for great content – across all genres, platforms and regions,” Mullin said. “This is an extremely exciting time for all at Fremantle and the organizational changes outlined mean that we are well poised to respond to the many opportunities that await us.”

Said Scrosati: “I look forward to working closely with my colleagues in The Netherlands, Belgium, The Nordics, Poland, and Germany along with the wider Fremantle team, as we look to continue to grow the business and shape an exciting next chapter for the company. The creativity, talent and innovation that runs through the entire Fremantle DNA is extraordinary and a unique engine for growth.” He also lauded Mullin, saying that “thanks to her vision Fremantle is enjoying an unprecedented growth across all content genres and new business models.”

In August, RTL unveiled its goal to increase Fremantle’s full-year revenue to €3 billion ($3.5 billion) by 2025.