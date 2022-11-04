Fremantle Growth Drives RTL January-September Revenue to $4.9B

Production powerhouse Fremantle (The X Factor, American Idol, Britain’s Got Talent) helped drive revenue gains at media giant Bertelsmann’s RTL Group over the first nine months of 2022.

Luxembourg-based TV and streaming company RTL Group on Friday reported revenue for the January-September period of 5.01 billion euro ($4.90 billion), up 12 percent from the same period in 2021.

Fremantle revenue for that same period jumped 27.8 percent to 1.65 billion euro ($1.61 billion). “Fremantle reported a successful first nine months of the year 2022 across all three pillars of entertainment, drama and film and documentaries,” RTL said. “Within its entertainment business, Fremantle scored successes with America’s Got Talent, the quiz show Password and various adaptations of Farmer Wants a Wife. Within drama and film, the delivery of the second season of The Mosquito Coast to Apple TV+ significantly boosted Fremantle’s third-quarter results. Within the documentary business, Fremantle Italy launched Wanna on Netflix, a documentary on the Italian teleshopping host Wanna Marchi, which has ranked in the top 10 TV shows in Italy.”

RTL’s streaming revenue rose 20.4 percent to 195 million euro ($191 million). As of the end of September, RTL had reached 4.7 million paying subscribers for its streaming services RTL+ in Germany and Videoland in the Netherlands, up 40.6 percent over the year-ago period.

But in terms of advertising, the picture was mixed. Germany and France revenue fell by 7 percent and 2 percent, respectively, while advertising in the Netherlands grew 10.7 percent. Total ad revenue of 2.52 billion euro ($2.46 billion) was up 1.6 percent.

RTL also disclosed that its overall third-quarter revenue increased 18.9 percent to 1.73 billion euro ($1.69 billion) amid gains at Fremantle and in its streaming business, partially offset by lower TV advertising revenue.

“Looking at the fourth quarter, we expect the challenging advertising market environment to continue, especially in Germany,” said RTL CEO Thomas Rabe. “Despite this and numerous external factors, in particular the war in Ukraine, inflation, energy supply and supply chain issues, RTL Group expects to perform in line with the adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) guidance provided.” But the company also said: “As the TV advertising markets have been weaker than expected, in particular in Germany, RTL Group expects adjusted EBITA to come in at the lower end of the range.”