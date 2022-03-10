Fremantle Takes Stake in ‘Bosch’ Producer Henrik Bastin’s Fabel Entertainment

Fremantle on Thursday announced it was taking a 25 percent stake in Fabel Entertainment, the production company launched last year by Henrik Bastin, producer of hit crime series Bosch.

Bastin set up Fabel after exiting Fabrik Entertainment, a joint venture with Red Arrow Studios. Fabrik produced seven seasons of the Titus Welliver-starrer Bosch, which became the longest-running procedural on Amazon Prime. The spinoff series, Bosch: Legacy has been picked up by Amazon’s premium free streaming service IMDb TV.

Fabel, headed by CEO Bastin and company partner and president Melissa Aouate, will retain majority control of the company.

Fabel’s development slate includes Oliver Sacks, a series based on the life and work of world-famous neurologist and best-selling author, Invisible Monsters, an adaptation of the novel by Fight Club writer Chuck Palahniuk, and Empire of Wild, a horror/fantasy series based on the novel by Cherie Dimaline.

“As an independent production company, we’ve already been able to build an acclaimed slate of content, and with this new partnership with Fremantle, we know we’ll be able to scale new heights, diversifying our premium scripted series even further,” Bastin and Aouate said in a statement. “Fremantle’s talented team, wide breadth of global content, and beloved series will certainly complement our growing and diverse pipeline of highly compelling and character-driven stories.”

Fremantle has been actively acquiring or investing in corporate and creative partnerships in a bid to lock in top talent as the booming streaming market heats up global demand for small screen content. The Fabel deal follows Fremantle’s acquisition of Italian production house Lux Vide (Devils, Leonardo), the Australian-American shingle Eureka Productions (Parental Guidance), U.K. factual production company Label1 (Hospital), and a deal last year to buy 12 production labels across the Nordic territories from Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group).