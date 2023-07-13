FTC Appeals Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Antitrust Court Loss

The Federal Trade Commission has appealed a federal judge’s ruling turning down the agency’s bid to delay Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of video game publisher Activision Blizzard, according to a court document filed on Wednesday.

A temporary restraining order, which was granted before a weeklong mini trial to decide whether the FTC should be granted a preliminary injunction, was issued in June to keep Microsoft from closing the transaction. It’s set to expire on Friday at midnight US West Coast time unless the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals grants an emergency stay.

U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley on Tuesday ruled in favor of Microsoft in the antitrust case, finding the FTC didn’t prove that the company’s purchase of Activision will harm competition in the video game library subscription and cloud gaming markets. “To the contrary, the record evidence points to more consumer access to Call of Duty and other Activision content,” she wrote.

The FTC’s arguments are unknown as Wednesday’s filing just gives notice to Corley that the agency has appealed.

In May, Corley ruled against gamers in a similar antitrust suit seeking to block the deal. The 9th Circuit is also considering an appeal of that decision.

The merger, if it closes, will make Microsoft one of the largest video game developers in the world. It will absorb over 15,000 employees from Activision, though there will likely be layoffs. The company has promised to increase access to Activision titles, including a 10-year deal to bring Call of Duty to the Nintendo Switch. It also agreed to license games to any competing cloud service providers to secure approval from European regulators. Notably, Microsoft made one of ZeniMax’s most popular titles, Starfield, exclusive to Xbox and Windows after assuring competition regulators that it wouldn’t limit games on rival consoles to get a deal to acquire the video game publisher greenlit.

The U.K.’s competition enforcer remains among the last roadblocks to push the deal through. It said Wednesday that it will conduct a fresh probe into changes made by Microsoft intended to obtain approval of the merger. This calls into question a July 18 deadline to complete the acquisition.

Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority moved for an appeals tribunal to pause proceedings for the agency to reconsider modifications to the transaction. “After today’s court decision in the U.S., our focus now turns back to the UK,” said Microsoft president Brad Smith in a statement. “While we ultimately disagree with the CMA’s concerns, we are considering how the transaction might be modified in order to address those concerns in a way that is acceptable to the CMA.”