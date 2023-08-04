Fubo Reaches 1.2M Subscribers in North America and Sees “Green Shoots” in Ad Market

Fubo saw subscriber and advertising growth in its second quarter, as price increases and sports demand bolster its results.

In North America, the streaming platform saw total subscribers grow to 1.2 million, up 23 percent from the 947,000 a year ago. Revenue in North America reached $305 million, up from $216.million, with the 45 percent increase attributed to price increases at the beginning of the year and the addition of regional sports networks.

Advertising revenue in North America grew 5 percent year over year, with the company citing the growth despite continuing headwinds across ad budgets. Still, the company expects to see greater growth in the back half of the year.

“We are very encouraged as green shoots in July indicate an advertising rebound and a sizable ad recovery for the back half of the year,” David Gandler, CEO of Fubo, said on the earnings call.

Gandler noted, however, that this rebound may be specific to Fubo and not indicative of industrywide, as the company has shifted more towards direct sales from programmatic advertising and the company is seeing demand for its “sports first” model.

Fubo reported total global revenue of $312.7 million for the third quarter, up from $222.1 million a year ago. The company reported a net loss of 54.2 million compared to a net loss of 95 million in the second quarter of 2022.

In the rest of the world, the number of subscribers reached 394,000, up from 347,000.

“We are encouraged with our execution in the first half of the year, including posting year-over-year double digit revenue and subscriber growth in the second quarter, while meaningfully reducing our net loss by $41 million,” Gandler said in the press release. “With an improving ad sales backdrop we remain on track to achieve our 2025 positive free cash flow target. We are as excited and as confident as ever about the opportunities ahead to leverage our resources on the back of key strategic additions to our platform, including over 35 regional sports networks (RSNs) and more than 125 FAST channels, as well as the Maximum Effort Channel in partnership with Ryan Reynolds and Maximum Effort.”

Fubo struck a first-look unscripted development deal with Reynolds’ Maximum Effort in 2022 and the channel launched in June. The first program for the channel is Bedtime Stories with Ryan, in which the actor reads stories to the viewer. Maximum Effort is also helping Fubo with its rebranding effort in which it will just be called Fubo and emphasize its sports offerings.

Executives noted that because of Fubo’s focus on live sports, the company is expected to “remain largely insulated” from the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Fubo is getting “incremental incoming calls” for advertising with the NFL games and other sporting events coming up, according to executives.

Earlier this month, Fubo was named the official streaming partner of the WNBA team Chicago Sky, in its first deal with a team in the WNBA.

For the third quarter, Fubo issued guidance of 1.327 million to 1.347 million paid subscribers in North America and revenue in the region of $272.5 million to $277.5 million. Full year guidance for North America has been raised to 1.565 million to 1.585 million paid subscribers and revenue of $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion.