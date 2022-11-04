FuboTV Quarterly Loss Widens Despite Higher Revenue as North American Subs Hit 1.23M

FuboTV has widened its third-quarter loss despite higher revenue as the sports-focused TV streaming platform added to its North American subscriber base.

FuboTV recorded a net loss of $152.7 million during the third quarter, compared to a year-earlier loss of $105.9 million in the same period of 2021, as its North American subscriber count rose 31 percent to 1.23 million year-over-year from 937,000.

The latest quarterly loss included a non-cash impairment charge of $35.5 million related to a recent strategic decision to pull back from online sports wagering. Overall revenue rose to $224.8 million, up 44 percent year-over-year.

FuboTV saw its subscription average revenue per user (ARPU) edge up 4 percent to $64.15. Subscription revenue rose to $201.9 million and advertising revenue came in at $22.5 million.

A challenging financial market led FuboTV to recently announce it would exit its online sports wagering business, Fubo Gaming, and close down its Fubo Sportsbook venture.

FuboTV is a virtual multichannel streaming bundle, similar to YouTube TV, Sling TV and Hulu with live TV. But unlike those other streamers, which are associated with legacy pay TV bundles, or giant tech companies, FuboTV is an independent player focused on engaging sports fans.

David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of FuboTV, on a Friday analyst call defended the strategic decision to pull back from online sports wagering. Earlier, despite fielding interest for the sports betting assets, FuboTV said it saw no potential partners come forward to help reduce upfront launch costs and see its way to profitability for shareholders by integrating its streaming TV offering with sports betting.

Gandler insisted FuboTV still believed in the integration of gaming and live sports streaming. “We remain open to the possibility of exploring ways to optimize our assets in the gaming space without investing our own capital,” he added.

Gandler then pointed to current discussions with potential sportsbook partners to no longer operate sports betting operations on its own. “The technology is available, and when we decide who that partner will be, we obviously want to make sure the economics make a lot of sense for us,” he said.