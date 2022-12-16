Full Scope PR Expands by Hiring Publicist Jennifer Curran, Aligning With Digital Rep Chelsea Durgin

Full Scope PR is making moves.

The West Hollywood-based firm, which launched earlier this year as a partnership between veteran reps Jack Ketsoyan and Pia Malihi, has hired publicist Jennifer Curran as managing director and struck a partnership with digital talent manager Chelsea Durgin to help build Full Scope’s digital talent management department. Both execs will be based at the firm’s West Hollywood office.

Curran, who started her career at Summit Entertainment working on projects like the Twilight franchise, segued to the firm formerly known as Rogers & Cowan in 2014. She focused on talent relations and award strategies working with the likes of Rob Lowe, Jeff Daniels, Riz Ahmed, Kelly Marie Tran, Jacob Elordi, Emily Ratajkowski, Sam Levinson and Vince Vaughn, and on projects like Room, Straight Outta Compton, Hacksaw Ridge, The Night Of, Game of Thrones and Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird.

Durgin joins Full Scope from stints at Slash Mgmt, Studio 71 and IPSY. The move, described by the company as “an imprint partnership,” will see her rep digital creators such as Nikita Dragun, Gabi DeMartino, Zoi Lerma, Aaliyah Jay, Roxette Arisa and newly announced RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Sasha Colby. She will also consult with the agency’s talent roster to guide the navigation and amplification of social media and digital marketing businesses.