Producer Gail Berman, Reddit COO Jen Wong Join Imax Board

Imax has named Gail Berman, who has headed both a film studio and a TV network over her Hollywood career, and Reddit chief operating officer Jen Wong to its board of directors.

Berman, now CEO and chairman of indie producer The Jackal Group, was earlier president of Paramount Pictures and president of Entertainment for Fox Broadcasting. Her more recent producer credits include include Baz Luhrmann’s Oscar-nominated Elvis movie.

Wong has been COO of Reddit since 2018 and before that was COO and president of digital at Time Inc., while also completing executive stints at PopSugar and AOL.

“As we continue to diversify and grow the Imax business across platforms and around the world, we continue to bring new expertise onto our board and both Gail and Jen have deep, proven experience across the media and entertainment landscape,” Rich Gelfond, CEO of Imax, said in a statement on Monday.

The latest boardroom appointments follow Imax branching out into alternative content like hosting concerts and other live events in its giant screen theaters, and buying the Canadian tech startup SSIMWAVE to get deeper into TV and streaming content.

“Gail is one of the most successful and respected executives in entertainment, and her expertise will be valuable as we look to further strengthen our partnerships with studios and filmmakers around the world, while bringing new experiences into Imax,” Gelfond added.

And Imax is looking to Wong to help the company expand its technology offerings across platforms and screens. “Imax is a unique company that sits at the heart of technology and entertainment. It’s a household brand with global recognition, beloved by many. I am thrilled to join Rich Gelfond and the board of directors to continue building this legacy,” Wong said.

The continuing diversification at Imax aims to reduce the technology company’s reliance on around 1,700 giant screen theaters in around 89 markets worldwide, with around 700 of those screens in China.

Imax’s non-box office-related assets includes Imax Enhanced, a remastering service to optimize films for at-home streaming viewing, and Imax AI, a joint venture with VFX firm Maximus that develops high-resolution video tech for streaming services.