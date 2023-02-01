Gawker Is Shutting Down For a Second Time

Gawker appears to be shutting down for a second time.

After first shutting down following a lawsuit from wrestler Hulk Hogan, the pop culture and satire website was acquired by Bustle Digital Group CEO Bryan Goldberg in the summer of 2018 for $1.35 million. Bustle relaunched the site in July 2021, with editor in chief Leah Finnegan at the helm.

Finnegan tweeted that the site is now shuttering again.

“Well, after an incredible 1.5 years, BDG has decided it is done with Gawker 2.0. Can’t say enough about how proud I am of the site and all the brilliant people who worked to create it, and what a staggering shame this is. I had an absolute blast, and I love you,” Finnegan said in her tweet Wednesday.

A spokesperson for BDG did not immediately respond to a request for comment. However, after a spree of acquisitions of once high-flying digital publications — Mic, Elite Daily — as well as legacy brands like Nylon and W, the Bryan Goldberg-led BDG is paring down its bets. Gawker’s re-shuttering arrives after BDG closed down tech site Input last September.

Gawker Media, founded by Nick Denton in 2003, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2016 after a judge in Florida issued a $140 million final judgment in favor of Hulk Hogan. Hogan had gone after the site after it posted a sex tape of the wrestler. Billionaire Peter Thiel was later found to have backed that lawsuit and other litigation against the company.

As part of the bankruptcy process, the company auctioned its other assets, including blogs Gizmodo, Jezebel and Deadspin, for $135 million to Univision.

More to come.