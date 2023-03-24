George Levitt, Longtime National Amusements Executive, Dies at 80

George Levitt, who spent more than four decades as an executive with the National Amusements theater company, has died. He was 80.

Levitt died Monday at his home in Indian River Shores, Florida, a family spokesperson announced. The cause of death was a stroke.

Levitt was senior vp of film at National Amusements and overseeing its domestic theaters when he retired in April 2015 after 42 years with the Redstone family-led firm.

Well-regarded by colleagues and competitors alike, Levitt in 2000 received the inaugural Al Shapiro Distinguished Service Award, given to someone who represents the motion picture industry’s exceptional ideals and standards, from ShowEast.

In 2013, Variety the Children’s Charity of New York presented him with its You’ve Gotta Have Heart Award, and two years later, he received CinemaCon’s prestigious Triumph Award, saluting his long, laudable career.

Born in Brooklyn on July 21, 1942, George Mark Levitt graduated from Syracuse University. He began his nearly 50-year career in the industry as a salesman for Columbia Pictures, then worked as a branch manager for National General Pictures before joining National Amusements.

Levitt loved boating, fishing and travel and was thrilled to catch a 325-pound blue marlin on his 70th birthday. He enjoyed keeping up with movies and the business in retirement, his family noted.

Survivors include his wife, Tricia; brother Barry and sister-in-law Sandy; children Jason, Brian and Mallory; grandchildren Jacob, Alex and Andrew; nephew Stephen; and niece Ronnie.

Donations in his memory can be made to the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation, where he was a longtime board member.