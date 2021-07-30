Gerard Butler Sues Over ‘Olympus Has Fallen’ Profits

In a lawsuit filed Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court, Gerard Butler alleges being owed at least $10 million from the success of Olympus Has Fallen, the 2013 blockbuster about an assault on the White House.

Butler brings a fraud claim with the assertion that defendants Nu Image, Millennium Media and Padre Nuestro Productions never intended to pay him net profits. The film has grossed about $170 million worldwide, yet he says he hasn’t seen a penny in net profits, with an audit of accounting statements raising flags in multiple areas on the revenue side, both domestically and foreign.

The actor nods to how the producers are currently fighting with the DGA over pension payments and states that Nu Image and Millennium are deducting residuals never paid out.

The suit also attacks a “comprehensive, premeditated scheme” to allegedly hide money and deprive Butler of net profits with word of agreements with distributors structured so that not all gross receipts have to be reported. The case is being handled by attorneys at Greenberg Glusker.

Millennium didn’t immediately comment about the suit.