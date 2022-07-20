Veteran Publicist Cari Ross Joins Gersh as Communications Chief

For the first time in the agency’s history, Gersh now has an in-house communications executive.

Veteran publicist Cari Ross has joined Gersh to serve as senior vp of communications, working out of the Los Angeles office and overseeing all communications, social media, imaging and press relations, effective immediately. Ross segues to the post after more than a decade of running her own firm, Balance Public Relations, where she repped stars like Julianna Margulies, among many others.

During her tenure in the PR business, Ross worked closely with Gersh senior management for more than two decades and says she’s “extremely excited” to be furthering that relationship. “With the agency business changing, this gives me an extraordinary opportunity to highlight a more intimate experience for clients and have Gersh continue to be an important voice in the Hollywood community,” said Ross in a statement. “The company’s longevity and growth will continue to be an important alternative to larger, more corporate styled agencies.”

In a joint statement, Gersh leadership Bob Gersh, David Gersh and Leslie Siebert added: “We are very excited to welcome Cari’s vision, experience and creativity.”

During her time running Balance Public Relations, Ross repped talent, nonprofits, productions and events. Her resume also includes stints at ID-PR as senior vp, and at the now-defunct Baker Winokur Ryder as part of the management team. She’s also spearheaded successful awards campaigns for Oscars, Emmys and Tony Awards contenders.