Gersh Ups Matt Vioral and Sandra Lucchesi to Partner

Gersh is expanding the ranks of its partner class with the promotion of two agents.

The Beverly Hills-based talent firm upped literary agent Sandra Lucchesi and talent agent Matt Vioral to partners, the company said Thursday. The promotions bring Gersh’s partners to 28, out of the 150 agents in its ranks across Los Angeles and New York locations.

“We are very proud of the leadership Sandra and Matt have brought to the agency and their respective departments and how well respected they are by their industry peers. We are thrilled to promote them both to partner,” said co-presidents David and Bob Gersh and managing partner Leslie Siebert in a joint statement.

Vioral started as an exec assistant at Gersh in 2006, became an agent four years later and was named to The Hollywood Reporter‘s “Next Gen” executive list in 2018. This June, he was part of the 397 invitees to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, as a member-at-large.

Viroal’s clients include Jacob Elordi, Joe Keery, Haley Lu Richardson, Ryan Eggold, Jason Isaacs, John Cusack, Mekhi Phifer, Kerry Bishe, Aisha Dee, Alexander Dreymon, Sasheer Zamata and Daniel Sunjata.

Lucchesi, who had been svp of the Motion Picture Literary Department at Gersh, is also on the advisory board of nonprofit production banner We Do It Together. The partner has a client list that includes Andrea Arnold, Kevin Willmott, Richie Mehta, Anna Konkle, Vera Herbert, David Seidler, Karen Janszen, Angela Workman and Daniel Stiepleman. Both Lucchesi and Vioral will remain based in Beverly Hills.

In August, Gersh enlisted veteran agent Bart Walker — who joined from ICM as CAA closed its mega-deal for its rival — as a partner to bolster the firm’s full-service client list across film, TV and stage.