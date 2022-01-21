Gilles Meunier, Former TF1 and Canal Plus Executive, Dies at 70

Gilles Meunier, an international television distribution and programming executive who worked for 20th Century Fox, TF1 and Canal Plus, has died. He was 70.

Meunier died Jan. 7 of natural causes in Palm Beach, Florida, after a short illness, his family announced.

A native of Paris, the charismatic Meunier was a fixture at film/TV festivals and markets, including Cannes, Monte Carlo, Deauville, MIPCOM, MIFED, the Los Angeles Screenings and NATPE, where he served as a member of its international board of directors.

In 1993, Meunier became director of sales and acquisitions for France broadcast network TF1 and purchased series from U.S. studios.

Three years later, he joined France’s top premium cable network, Canal Plus, where he was responsible for international co-productions and presale financing for large slates of features and TV programs as directeur general adjoint.

In 2002, he headed to SmartJog SA, a digital content delivery system for TV distributors and postproduction facilities, to lead its marketing and sales efforts, then served as a consultant and producer for numerous companies worldwide.

The son of a photojournalist who worked for Fox Movietone News, Meunier began his career in 1980 in the Paris offices of 20th Century Fox. He rose to become vp international television, responsible for the studio’s television sales throughout southern Europe.

In 1990, he became the head of television for the independent production company Flach Film, then moved to Paravision International, where for two years he managed international sales for the L’Oreal-owned company before it was acquired by Canal Plus.

In retirement, he divided his time between Palm Beach and a home on the beach in Barneville-sur-Mer, Normandy.

Survivors include his wife, former 20th Century Fox and MGM distribution executive Patti Jennings, daughter Lucie and sister Francine.