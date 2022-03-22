Gisele Bündchen Signs with UTA, Plans Cookbook (Exclusive)

Gisele Bundchen attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

Supermodel and entrepreneur Gisele Bündchen has signed with UTA and is launching off her partnership with the talent agency with a planned cookbook.

The cookbook, which will be published Spring 2024 via Clarkson Potter, was inspired by her health and wellness routines and will feature healthy recipes that she makes for herself and her family and follows the flexible 80/20 cooking approach — the everyday diet where a person eats nutritiously for 80 percent of meals and indulge in less healthy foods for the remaining 20 percent — which Bündchen adopted several years ago.

The will not be Bündchen’s first foray into publishing, having written the 2018 New York Times bestseller Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.

A longtime Goodwill Ambassador for the UN environment agency, Bündchen has long held a commitment for environmental regeneration and conservation, receiving honors that include Harvard Medical School’s Global Environmental Citizen Award and the Hollywood for Science Award from UCLA’s Institute of the Environment and Sustainability. She recently appeared in and executive produced the Netflix documentary Kiss the Ground, which looks at the organic regenerative agriculture movement.

Along with publishing, UTA will also seek to increase Bündchen’s presence across scripted and unscripted content, as well as seek out opportunities in speaking, licensing, and audio.

Bündchen is represented by Yorn Levine and will continue to be represented by CAA for fashion and beauty.