Guy Ritchie Signs With WME

British filmmaker Guy Ritchie — who first made waves in the late 1990s with a pair of London-set crime capers, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch — has signed with WME for representation in all areas.

Ritchie most recently shot an action-thriller, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, with the untitled project already sold by STX to MGM/Amazon.

Ritchie previously wrote, directed and executive produced STX’s Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre, which is set for release later this year. And he wrote, produced and directed MGM and Miramax’s action thriller Wrath of Man, released last year.

Ritchie wrote and directed Disney’s 2019 live-action feature Aladdin, and his other film credits include King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., Sherlock Holmes and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows.

On the TV side, Netflix is in negotiations to greenlight a series adaptation of Ritchie’s 2020 film The Gentlemen. Ritchie co-wrote the pilot script, will direct the first two episodes and serve as an executive producer on the series.

In the brand space, Ritchie has earned awards for his directorial and writing work for companies like BMW, H&M and Nike, for which he won a Gold Lion at the Cannes International Advertising Festival.

Ritchie continues to be represented by attorney Matthew Saver.