Gymnastics Star Nia Dennis Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Nia Dennis, a former UCLA gymnast who seized the public eye in 2020 with a viral floor routine inspired by Beyoncé’s Homecoming, has signed with CAA in all areas.
Known for gymnastic routines that celebrate Black culture and pride, Dennis has been applauded by Gabrielle Union, Alicia Keys, First Lady Michelle Obama and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, among others. During her time at UCLA, Dennis helped bring the Bruins to two championships and she was part of Simone Biles’ summer 2021 GOAT Tour that performed in 30 cities nationwide.
As the decorated athlete pursues a post-gymnastics entertainment career, Dennis is eyeing opportunities in fashion, modeling, acting and high-profile brand partnerships. She opened the 2021 Met Gala by performing a routine, including flips, cartwheels and a Brooklyn marching band offering backing music, while wearing an iconic Stella McCartney for Adidas jumpsuit.
Dennis unveiled a global partnership with Stella McCartney x Adidas in Feb. 2022 as the gymnastics sensation looks to bridge luxury fashion and sportswear as the face of Stella McCartney gym suits.
CAA has closed deals for Nia with Pressed Juice, Calvin Klein x Amazon and Coca-Cola, among others.
Dennis is managed by Gary Minzer and her publicist is Danielle Dorfman.
