Hadley Gamble Leaving CNBC After Her Complaints Led to NBCUniversal’s Ouster of Jeff Shell

The CNBC anchor whose complaint against former NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell ultimately led to his ouster is leaving the network.

CNBC announced Tuesday that it’s parting ways with Hadley Gamble, who has been with the financial news network since 2010 and anchors the Capital Connection show that airs in Europe and Asia. Based in Abu Dhabi, Gamble was also a senior international correspondent for CNBC.

“Gamble has been a distinguished journalist for more than a decade for CNBC, undertaking highly visible and challenging assignments, and developing deep expertise in the Middle East and beyond,” the network said in a statement, as first reported by The New York Times. “Her initiative and drive have secured valuable interviews with several world political leaders. We wish her every success in her future endeavors.”

Gamble’s attorney, Suzanne McKie, said her client had made a complaint against Shell for “sexual harassment and sex discrimination”; the company subsequently said that Shell had been fired for cause after engaging in “inappropriate conduct with a female employee, including allegations of sexual harassment.” NBCU said it found corroborating evidence for the claim and that Shell’s firing meant he would forfeit $43 million in stock as a result.

Gamble was the last Western journalist to interview Russian leader Vladimir Putin before Russia invaded Ukraine, speaking with Putin in October 2021. She also hosted CNBC’s documentary series Access: Middle East.