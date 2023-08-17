Hallmark Expands Into Scripted Podcasting With ‘Crimson Hearts Collide’

Hallmark will launch its first scripted podcast series, Crimson Hearts Collide, starting Aug. 24.

The eight-part mystery-romance podcast is produced by AYR Media and will serve as an extension of Hallmark’s Mahogany content line, a Black culture initiative that was originally launched as a card line more than 30 years ago and then resurfaced as an entertainment offering last year.

“I’m thrilled for fans to experience the heart of our powerful Hallmark storytelling in this new, accessible and rapidly growing medium,” said Hallmark Media’s senior vp programming development, Toni Judkins. “Listeners will fall in love with the enchanting story of Crimson Hearts Collide, which is sure to invite more people into the passionate, vibrant world of Mahogany programming.”

The podcast follows Sonora Williams, a prominent lawyer in New York City who receives a letter in the mail about an uncle who passed away and left her his farm in Alabama. Williams, who had grown up in foster care, never knew the uncle and so she travels to Alabama to find answers about why her family did not claim her as a child. In doing so, she meets cowboy Zeke Summers, who she is immediately drawn to.

The cast of the podcast includes Malinda Williams (Soul Food), Amanda Seales (Insecure) and Keith D. Robinson (Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday).

The first two episodes will be released Aug. 24, with the subsequent episodes premiering every Thursday on all podcast platforms.