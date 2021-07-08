Halloween Horror Nights Returns to Universal Theme Parks

Halloween Horror Nights are returning to Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando.

The popular, seasonal horror and sci-fi mazes did not take place in 2020 because the theme parks were closed due to the pandemic. However, both popular destinations have since re-opened and Universal Studios announced Thursday fans could expect Halloween Horror Nights to begin on Sept. 3 in Orlando and Sept. 9 in Hollywood. Halloween Horror Nights runs select evenings through Oct. 31.

One of the new mazes this year will be based on Netflix’s critically-acclaimed series The Haunting of Hill House. Both theme parks will feature the maze, according to officials.

“I have loved Halloween Horror Nights for so long,” Mike Flanagan, creator, director and executive producer of The Haunting of Hill House said in a statement. “Some of my favorite memories of Halloween were made at Universal Studios, screaming and laughing with my friends. It is such an honor to be included among such fantastic haunts, and I’m so glad that fans will be able to walk the halls of Hill House this Halloween. This is — without a doubt — one of the coolest things that’s ever happened to us at Intrepid. We are so excited to visit the Red Room again – we hope to see you all there!”

Halloween Horror Nights began at Universal Orlando in 1991 and at Universal Studios Hollywood in 1997.

Currently, neither Universal Studios Hollywood nor Universal Orlando requires guests to wear a mask as long as they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (proof is not required). Social distancing is encouraged at both parks. Attendance caps have been allowed to increase at the parks as state cases have declined.