WarnerMedia Names New Head of German Local-Language Production

WarnerMedia has named Hannes Heyelmann its new head of theatrical production for German-speaking Europe, the company announced Friday.

Heyelmann will add the new remit to his current role as WarnerMedia’s executive vp programming for EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa). He will continue to report to Priya Dogra, president, WarnerMedia EMEA and Asia (excluding China). Heyelmann will also work closely with Sylvia Rothblum, the newly appointed country manager for the GAS (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) region, coordinating the development of local-language features, both for theatrical release and for Warner’s streaming service HBO Max.

Heyelmann replaces Peter Schauerte, who stepped down earlier this year after two decades at WarnerMedia.

As EMEA programming head for WarnerMedia, a job he took over in October last year, Heyelmann is responsible for the studio’s content acquisition and the windowing strategy for the region across both its general entertainment linear networks — including TNT and the Cartoon Network — as well as HBO Max. Heyelmann was previously general manager at Warner-owned network TBS in Germany, where he oversaw original productions, including cult hit 4 Blocks.

WarnerMedia, part of AT&T, is one of the leading producers of German-language feature films, including such local hits as Til Schweiger’s Rabbit Without Ears (2007) and Caroline Link’s All About Me (2018). Recent releases include Next Door, the directorial debut of actor Daniel Brühl (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier).