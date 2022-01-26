‘Happy Valley’ Producer Nicola Shindler’s Quay Street Productions Doubles Staff With Five Hires

Quay Street Productions, the U.K. production house launched last year by producer and 11-time BAFTA winner Nicola Shindler has doubled its staff with five new hires across production, development and business affairs, ahead of its first batch of productions.

The ITV Studios-backed indie company has enlisted Richard Fee, known for his work on Amazon mini-series Anansi Boys, as an executive producer, along with Davina Earl (BBC’s Come Home) as head of development, Athena Stavrakis (James Graham’s upcoming BBC One drama Sherwood) as script executive, Kate Boyle as head of business affairs and Chris Leach as head of production (ITV’s Vera and Bancroft).

Most of the new staff members are ex-colleagues of Shindler’s from her former company, Red Production Company, which distinguished itself with dramas like Channel 4’s It’s a Sin and BBC One’s Years and Years. All of the new staff will be based at the new production company’s office in Manchester, except Boyle.

The strengthening of Quay’s ranks come as the indie upstart prepares to launch production on its inaugural drama, Nolly, a biopic about a British soap star. The series is written by It’s a Sin creator Russell T. Davies and stars Helena Bonham Carter.

“Within its first year, Quay Street Productions has secured its first commission and has more in the wings, and as such, it is hugely important for us to have an incredible team in place to support the company’s ongoing development and growth,” said Shindler in a statement. “Richard, Davina, Chris Athena and Kate are all hugely talented and bring an array of experience with them. Alongside the team installed since last year, they are overflowing with amazing ideas for fascinating stories that Quay Street Productions can tell, and it’s a very exciting time.”